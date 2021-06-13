Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: Kind stranger aids lost Missouri couple

Kind stranger aids
lost Missouri couple
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We were traveling this past weekend from Kansas City to Richmond to attend a Chesterfield County graduation. Somehow, we got off route and found ourselves traveling the wrong way on Interstate 81. It was getting quite dark at that time and we were uncertain as to where we were. We stopped to ask for help at a service station. There was a customer there who gave us instructions on how to get back, and then without batting an eye, he said: "Just follow me and I will take you there." This gentleman reminded me quite a bit of Tyler Perry, both in his mannerisms and speech.
Perry gave a talk during the recent Academy Awards, where he received a humanitarian award. His acceptance speech was memorable. He talked about how we should search to find the good in people, and be willing to extend a helping hand for those in need. At times in life, it is not so much what we say that counts, but what we do. We are from Missouri, and often reminded of quotes from Mark Twain. The one that comes to mind is, “Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see."
Tom and Kathy Weigand.
Saint Joseph, Mo.