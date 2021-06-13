Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: Kind stranger aids lost Missouri couple

Kind stranger aids

lost Missouri couple

We were traveling this past weekend from Kansas City to Richmond to attend a Chesterfield County graduation. Somehow, we got off route and found ourselves traveling the wrong way on Interstate 81. It was getting quite dark at that time and we were uncertain as to where we were. We stopped to ask for help at a service station. There was a customer there who gave us instructions on how to get back, and then without batting an eye, he said: "Just follow me and I will take you there." This gentleman reminded me quite a bit of Tyler Perry, both in his mannerisms and speech.