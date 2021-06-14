Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: If air transport needed, all insurances should pay

If air transport needed,

all insurances should pay

The Sunday edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a very interesting but disturbing article about the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) and its expanding trauma centers. There was a section which discussed the air-ambulance arrangement with Med-Trans, which is not in network with two of the state’s largest insurance carriers — Aetna and United Healthcare. If you are in an accident or have a medical emergency that dictates an air ambulance, you are in no condition to inquire about in-network coverage or not. If you are in such condition as to need to be airlifted, the insurance that you have should be mandated by state law to cover this cost. I realize the article stated that “last year 85% of Med-Trans flights for Virginia patients were in-network,” but what about the other 15%? With the 11 lobbyists registered with the state to advocate for HCA, how is the field level for the medical patient?