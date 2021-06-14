Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: Protect your precarious precious, right to vote

Protect your precarious

precious, right to vote

A recent trip to Selma and Montgomery, Ala., underscored for me more than ever how precious and precarious is our right to vote. At the same time, as I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and drove the 54-mile route taken by the protestors from Selma to Montgomery, I was aware of legislative action currently being taken in several states to reduce access to voting and to undermine trust in the election process.