Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: Protect your precarious precious, right to vote
Stranger's good deed

inspires heartfelt thanks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This is to say a heartfelt "thank you" to the man who was in The Home Depot store, located in the  Northcross Center on Lewistown Road, on Friday around noon and who happened to be near my husband when he lost consciousness and fell, hitting his head. The gentleman stayed with my husband until the rescue squad arrived and I'd like him to know how much we appreciate his presence and his kindness. We don't know his name, but I hope he knows he is appreciated.

Sandra Shirey.

Ashland.

