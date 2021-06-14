Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: Protect your precious right to vote

Protect your precious right to vote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent trip to Selma and Montgomery, Ala., underscored for me more than ever how precious and precarious is our right to vote. At the same time, as I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and drove the 54-mile route taken by the protesters from Selma to Montgomery, I was aware of legislative action currently being taken in several states to reduce access to voting and to undermine trust in the election process.

During the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, several new measures were enacted that increased access to voting, and turnout reflected this. However, with an election in November, all of this progress could easily be undone.

I urge all eligible voters in Virginia to check their registration to inform themselves about each candidate's position on voters' rights and to make a plan to vote on Nov. 2 to protect our precious, yet precarious, right to vote.

Mary Coiner.