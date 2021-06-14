Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: Send Lee's monument home to his 'Arlington'

Send Lee's monument

home to his 'Arlington'

With the current hearing by the Virginia Supreme Court regarding the Robert E. Lee monument and the possibility of its removal, I've been thinking about an appropriate place for relocation. Recall that, at the start of the Civil War, the U.S. government confiscated Arlington from Lee and his family. This estate was a wedding gift to Lee and his bride, Mary, from her father, Parke Custis. It would be quite fitting for Lee to go home to Arlington, which is now the site of Arlington National Cemetery, and thatwould provide a safe haven from further vandalism. Alternately, another location would be Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County, the place of Lee's birth. Either location would properly honor this great man for whom I have the utmost admiration and respect as the quintessential Virginia gentleman.