Letter to the Editor, June 15, 2021: William's 'so much hope' inspirational to others

Williams' 'so much hope'
inspirational to others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Splendid, just splendid, to begin the day with today’s wonderful headline and news. (Definitely not a headache line, as my mother used to call them.) Best of all are these words “I have so much hope.” After many days of despairing for my country, I am immensely cheered that Michael Paul Williams can say, “I have so much hope.” Thank you, thank you.
And thank you for the eloquence of Bill Lohmann and the nominating letters.
Emilie Webb.
Richmond.