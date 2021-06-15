Letter to the Editor, June 16, 2021: GOP defender omits party's similar actions

GOP defender omits

party's similar actions

In a June 11 Letter to the Editor in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, writer David Ellett seems confused. He disagrees with an earlier assertion of a GOP power grab, yet overlooks delaying jurist Merrick Garland's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by the same GOP that rushed through Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation. Further, two of the past five presidential elections have been won by the candidate who garnered the fewest votes, mainly due to partisan gerrymandering that has allowed statehouses to be run by Republicans. These Republicans have passed laws to restrict ballot access because they know that with fewer ballots cast, they more likely will retain power. When Ellett references Democrats wanting to have elections without voters needing identification cards, he ought to remember that voter ID only was enacted in 2014 in Virginia.

Ellett believes that Democrats reaching across the aisle is fiction, yet the previous president was impeached with 10 GOP votes, the most bipartisan impeachment in our nation's history. The current debate on infrastructure shows the willingness of many Democrats to work bipartisanly, even in the face of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky's statement that "100% of my focus is standing up to this administration." Ellett goes on to criticize U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as divisive; yet neither he nor GOP leaders condemn hateful statements by, and criminal investigations into, U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Then Ellett says he remembers the "Never Trumpers." If Ellett did remember, he would know that they were a group of Republican politicians and conservatives — not the "socialist" Democrats of whom he seems so afraid. As to socialism, former President Harry S. Truman put it succinctly when he stated that "socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years … socialism is their name for almost everything that helps all the people.”