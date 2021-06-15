Letter to the Editor, June 16, 2021: Virginia legislators should address climate

Virginia legislators

should address climate

At the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in England, U.S. President Joe Biden attempted to restore our nation to a position of global leadership on climate change. But all the other leaders at the G-7 have carbon pricing in their economies — and the U.S. doesn't. Pretty soon those trading partner nations will be enacting "carbon border adjustment" tariffs to pressure holdout nations like us to price their own carbon. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11, has sponsored a carbon bill, but none of the other members of the Virginia Congressional delegation have done so, and neither have U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats from Virginia. People notice when you talk the talk but fail to walk the walk. It's time to price carbon and return the money in a cashback, so that fossil fuels bear their true costs to our future and renewable energy will accelerate. Biden has pledged to cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030. Carbon pricing is part of making it real.