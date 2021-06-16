Letter to the Editor, June 17, 2021: Those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing

Those who have nothing

to hide, hide nothing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam and his Democratic cronies have thrown another reported $250,000 of taxpayer's money down a rat hole to finance the most biased and ridiculous investigation into the glaringly corrupt actions of the Virginia Parole Board, actions cared little for justice and even less for public safety.

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said it best: the "report doesn’t reflect a critical look at the Parole Board, but rather scrutiny of the OSIG's (Office of the State Inspector General) investigation into potentially illegal activity at the Parole Board."

The law firm was handpicked by Democrats didn’t even talk to the lead OSIG investigator or the chairwoman of the Parole Board, both of whom were central to the investigation. I for one am outraged one red cent of my tax dollars went toward this sham of a report, which isn’t worth the paper on which it was written.