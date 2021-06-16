Letter to the Editor, June 17, 2021: Those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing

Those who have nothing
to hide, hide nothing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam and his Democratic cronies have thrown another reported $250,000 of taxpayer's money down a rat hole to finance the most biased and ridiculous investigation into the glaringly corrupt actions of the Virginia Parole Board, actions cared little for justice and even less for public safety.
House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said it best: the "report doesn’t reflect a critical look at the Parole Board, but rather scrutiny of the OSIG's (Office of the State Inspector General) investigation into potentially illegal activity at the Parole Board."
The law firm was handpicked by Democrats didn’t even talk to the lead OSIG investigator or the chairwoman of the Parole Board, both of whom were central to the investigation. I for one am outraged one red cent of my tax dollars went toward this sham of a report, which isn’t worth the paper on which it was written.
The nerve of the governor, the attorney general and Democratic lawmakers is egregious at best and tantamount to the fox watching the hen house at worst. Clearly the governor and his cronies have much to hide, and our tax dollars are paying for it.