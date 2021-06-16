Letter to the Editor, June 17, 2021: Wrong issues skewed parole board's probe

Wrong issues skewed

parole board's probe

I am a left-leaning independent who usually sides with the Democrats, but not in the case of the ongoing drama is the Virginia Parole Board probe. I believe the state Democrats in this case were wrong from the top down. It looks as though it is more important to protect the job and reputation of the woman who was the head of the board, now a sitting judge in the Hampton Roads area, than to ferret out the truth of how case was mishandled by woman and the board members who allowed the thing to get so far out of hand. It seems there was complete disregard of the rules and procedures for the granting of paroles in that case. Who else and what else are the Democrats trying to protect?