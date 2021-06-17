Letter to the Editor, June 18, 2021: All railroad crossings need warning signals

All railroad crossings

need warning signals

All railroad crossings are dangerous and should have both gates and warning bells. Many crossings do not have these devices. Concerning this matter, I also plan to write my two representatives in the General Assembly, asking them to sponsor a law that would require gates and a bell at every crossing.

Even with warning signals, some vehicles have been hit by both freight and passenger trains because drivers ignored the signals. Another concern at crossings would be to ensure that the grades are not too steep, which has caused some tractor-trailers, buses and other vehicles to become stuck. I’ve seen videos on the internet showing vehicles that were struck by trains; the aftermath was pretty bad.