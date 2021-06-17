Letter to the Editor, June 18, 2021: First coaster ride, life-long memories

First coaster ride, lifelong memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kira Rider’s Roller Coasters page on June 12 brought back some great memories of rides on Coney Island’s Cyclone when I was young. The hourlong subway ride from the Bronx limited my visits, since even in the 1950s my parents imposed boundaries. At age 13, my friends and I could take the subway to Yankee Stadium, but not to Brooklyn. When we did get to go — with adult supervision — our agenda always included all three roller coasters: Thunderbolt, Tornado and Cyclone.

The latter was familiar to me long before my first visit to Coney Island because my mother told the story of her first — and what would be her last — ride on the giant coaster. As an 18-year old orphan, she arrived in New York in 1934 and landed a job as a nanny. When her best friend, Edie, came for a visit, the two young women decided to make a day of it at Coney Island. There Edie saw the ocean for the first time, and after a lunch of Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and Nehi grape soda, the girls decided to risk their lives on the Cyclone.

As my mom described it, the “ terrifying ride” made her so sick that she never again rode the Cyclone and for the next 80-plus years, she would not consume grape soda.