Letter to the Editor, June 18, 2021: No one is safe unless gun policies change

No one is safe unless

gun policies change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I totally agree with Dr. Jeffrey H. Haynes' June 16 op-ed and his concern that gun violence is a public health crisis. Unfortunately, we have the U.S. Congress and a country that cowers to Second Amendment defenders. Until that changes, the gun violence continues unabated. The irony is it is a misrepresentation of the amendment that has a life of its own. We have a National Guard, which fulfills the citizen vs. government defense. For individuals to have open or concealed carry of any weapon capable of mass shooting is appalling, and the source of the health crisis of gun violence.

Responsible gun ownership is not possible in a country with people who defend the right to bear arms as a personal right. Until this policy changes, our country will continue to be a killing field among nations of the world. It’s tragic, inexcusable and a stain on our country that we don’t protect public safety. We are unique as the only country that allows its citizens to have as many weapons as they wish and to carry them into a church. It’s outrageous and hard to understand how we got to this point.

Thank you, Dr. Haynes, for speaking out. We need to elect officials with common sense and some bravery.