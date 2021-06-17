Letter to the Editor, June 18, 2021: Prepare to aid wounds, but allow massacres?

Prepare to aid wounds,
but allow massacres?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, we watched an episode of "60 Minutes" about how private citizens now are being trained to use devices designed to stop the bleeding from injuries sustained during a massacre in which an AR-15 style rifle is used. Some children now are packing bleeding kits with their lunches and books to be used in an attempt to save their lives if they are shot at school.
More than 30,000 classes have been conducted on how to use these first aid devices. Certainly we want to make every effort to save the lives of the innocent during another massacre. Yet a counterproductive priority lurks in our midst. It is that we continue to preserve what has become our national disgrace — shared by no other civilized nation on the planet — the right to purchase assault weapons designed simply to destroy human flesh. So many of our politicians are held, like so many nickels and dimes, in the pockets of the gun lobbyists even as gun massacres continue to the point at which we no longer can remember them all.
On Friday, Dec. 14, 2012, a deranged man entered an elementary school in China with the intent to kill children. He injured 23 children but none died. His weapon? A knife. That same morning in America, a deranged young man entered an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. Among the weapons he used was an assault weapon against which 20 children and six adults had no chance. Within a brief several minutes, 26 victims were dead.
Today, you and I are encouraged to prepare for the grievous wounds caused by guns during a massacre that can happen anywhere in America. Yet still, we tenaciously cling to the alleged rights of those who want to own and use these weapons of human destruction.
There is something very wrong with this picture.
David Knight.
Richmond.