Letter to the Editor, June 19, 2021: By saving money now, save budget pain later

By saving money now,

save budget pain later

Christine Chmura's Economic Impact column in the Metro Business section on June 14 would have been a great time to point out the importance of saving and investing money.

Many people only are receiving small pay increases and some retirees are not getting any increases at all. Along comes the pandemic or another crisis, and often when people lose their job, there is no backup money for living expenses. Then the recovery comes along, inflation exceeds their pay increases and there is no backup to cover the difference.