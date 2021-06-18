Letter to the Editor, June 19, 2021: Current political acts depart from Constitution

Current political acts

depart from Constitution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Socialism has been defined as a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. It further has been defined as a system whereby the state owns the means of production.

Fascism has been defined as a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and the strong regimentation of society and the economy. It further has been defined as a far-right form of government in which most of the country's power is held by one individual. Under fascism, the economy and other parts of society are heavily and closely controlled by the government.

Now, if you want to debate which of the above takes us the farthest away from the U.S. Constitution, you are free to do so. For now. If you want to choose which form of government you want, you are free to do so. For now.