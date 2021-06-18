Letter to the Editor, June 19, 2021: Jonathan Daniels' life can be a path to healing

Jonathan Daniels’ life can be a path to healing

The June 13 op-ed in The Times-Dispatch by Bills Mims — “The life of Jonathan Daniels” — has, in a way, haunted my thoughts all week. There is so much to learn and to aspire to in this story of the life, death and legacy of this young man. He enthusiastically embraced his calling to “visit the sick and lonely and the frightened and discouraged.” What I think haunts me the most is his efforts by example to affirm why “somebody must remind the sick soul that healing is within his grasp and urge him to take his medicine when his disease seems more attractive.” I wonder if the sick soul who pulled the trigger of the shotgun that killed Daniels continued to find the disease of hatred and racism more attractive, or if at some point in his life, he embraced the healing offered him? Sadly, many still appear to find the disease more attractive than the healing.