Letter to the Editor, June 19, 2021: Teach boys to be men and girls to be women

Teach boys to be men

and girls to be women

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Roy Speckhardt's June 11 Letter to the Editor regarding a Loudounn County teacher’s refusal to address a student by the student's chosen pronouns, I strongly disagree with Speckhardt’s position. Rather than imposing his prejudices as the letter suggests, the teacher was upholding Virginia’s standards for the professional practice of teachers, namely to model ethical standards as well as personal integrity in all interactions.

The Loudoun County case raises a bigger question: What do we as a commonwealth regard as true and worthy of teaching our children? It is unethical to replace the truth with a lie, and even worse to pass a falsehood down to the next generation. Do we as a commonwealth really believe that elementary school children should choose their own genders? Do we really believe there is no distinction between male and female, manhood and womanhood?

I, for one, think we have a responsibility to teach girls to be women and boys to be men, and not to encourage confused children to choose their own gender identity.

John Grigg.