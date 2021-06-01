Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: A different interpretation about Eisenhower's quote

Different interpretation

of Eisenhower's quote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a May 27 Letter to the Editor, Ole Giese quotes former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's warning about the military-industrial complex, implying he referred to gun control. However, Eisenhower was talking about the relationship between the military and the defense industry that supplies it, which if seen together as a vested interest might influence public policies. In other words, it's about money and power. They make more money during war than during peace.

In the U.S. Constitution, the Founding Fathers included the Second Amendment, not because of what they couldn't foresee — "...at that time had no organized police force. Hence the Second Amendment....," but what they could foresee: the potential for government tyranny. They understood human nature and man's quest for control and the need to protect oneself and family. No matter how much the majority might desire something, the Constitution is the law of the land for a reason. The Founding Fathers provided a way to amend it if necessary. A workaround is not the answer, and it would start us down a slippery slope.