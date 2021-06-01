Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: First tee, Henrico lauded for Belmont golf project

First Tee, Henrico lauded

for Belmont golf project

I want to compliment Henrico County, First Tee of Greater Richmond and all of the community stakeholders who worked hard to reorganize, restore and reconfigure Belmont Golf Course. I was a bit skeptical when the project was finalized and implemented, yet realized this project was outside of my expertise, so I patiently awaited the finished project.

I could not be more pleased with the experience. First Tee exceeded my expectations — the way it maintained so much of the original design yet enhanced and added some awesome tweaks. The bunkers are the best public course ones I have ever played in Virginia, so good that I didn't mind taking a couple shots to get out of them. The fairways are incredible for a public course and the makeover of the greens soon will have a reputation of their own. Simply put, well done.