Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: First tee, Henrico lauded for Belmont golf project
Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: First tee, Henrico lauded for Belmont golf project

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want to compliment Henrico County, First Tee of Greater Richmond and all of the community stakeholders who worked hard to reorganize, restore and reconfigure Belmont Golf Course. I was a bit skeptical when the project was finalized and implemented, yet realized this project was outside of my expertise, so I patiently awaited the finished project.

I was very excited as opening day approached, plus I wanted to support the community in this daunting task. So I joined Belmont as a “founders club member” and finally played on Memorial Day.

I could not be more pleased with the experience. First Tee exceeded my expectations — the way it maintained so much of the original design yet enhanced and added some awesome tweaks. The bunkers are the best public course ones I have ever played in Virginia,  so good that I didn't mind taking a couple shots to get out of them. The fairways are incredible for a public course and the makeover of the greens soon will have a reputation of their own. Simply put, well done.

John Shinholser.

Henrico.

