Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: Respond to climate crisis: Enact Carbon Dividend Act

Respond to climate crisis:
enact Carbon Dividend Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There were some interesting stories in this past week's news: Exxon Mobil Corp. lost two board seats to an activist hedge fund, Chevron Corp.'s shareholders endorsed a reduction in its emissions and a Dutch court directed Shell Oil Co. to significantly reduce its emissions.
A report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spoke to the looming climate disaster from global warming. In a statement, WMO's secretary-general, Professor Petteri Taalas, said: "It is yet another wake-up call that the world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality."
But all of these efforts are like pushing on a string — the pull has to be by our political leaders. Where are they? Far too many are focused on power grabs and distracting nonissues. It is past time for effective political leadership to combat this existential threat. Just because it is slow moving does not mean it can be ignored. Slow moving also means slow recovering.
There is widespread support for action on the climate crisis. More than 3,500 economists have signed a petition agreeing that “a carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. By correcting a well-known market failure, a carbon tax will send a powerful price signal that harnesses the invisible hand of the marketplace to steer economic actors towards a low-carbon future.” A price on carbon has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and numerous other businesses and organizations.
There has been a bill introduced in the U.S. Congress, House Resolution 2307, the "Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021.” This bill would put a price on carbon and return these revenues to the American people.
We all need to support this bill and work for a better future for our children. Call your representatives in Congress and urge them to pass this bill.
Clement “Kim” Tingley.
Charlottesville.