Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: Respond to climate crisis: Enact Carbon Dividend Act

Respond to climate crisis:

enact Carbon Dividend Act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There were some interesting stories in this past week's news: Exxon Mobil Corp. lost two board seats to an activist hedge fund, Chevron Corp.'s shareholders endorsed a reduction in its emissions and a Dutch court directed Shell Oil Co. to significantly reduce its emissions.

A report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spoke to the looming climate disaster from global warming. In a statement, WMO's secretary-general, Professor Petteri Taalas, said: "It is yet another wake-up call that the world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality."

But all of these efforts are like pushing on a string — the pull has to be by our political leaders. Where are they? Far too many are focused on power grabs and distracting nonissues. It is past time for effective political leadership to combat this existential threat. Just because it is slow moving does not mean it can be ignored. Slow moving also means slow recovering.