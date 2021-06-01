Letter to the Editor, June 2, 2021: Veteran's effort to aid cemetery draws praise

Veteran's effort to aid

cemetery draws praise

I was extremely pleased to read the recent article about former U.S. Army Sgt. Kerry Rock’s effort to clean 400 veteran gravestones at the Oakwood Cemetery in Charlottesville. Rock fought in Iraq with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and has experienced firsthand the sacrifices made by those who serve our country.

These efforts now have become an annual event. Rock doesn’t care about the veteran’s race, creed, color or political party, or when they served or fought, in war or on what side. All served, many fought and some gave their lives for this country. Rock only cares about rendering them the honor and respect that they deserve. “Only the dead know the end of war,” Rock said — and they never should be forgotten.