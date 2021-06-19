Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2021: Father cares, supports and encourages child

Father cares, supports

and encourages child

Every Father’s Day, I notice that people go out of their way to give cards and small gifts to showcase their love and appreciation for their fathers. For me, Father’s Day isn’t a short-term, one-day celebration. Rather it is every second, minute, hour, day and year because my love for my dad is not limited to a specific day — just as the love he has for me is unconditional.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us time to ponder the value of family relationships. Many fathers had to face hardships such as being laid off from work or working extra shifts. Despite this, my dad was able to support our family and I have so much gratitude for everything he does. No matter how tired or busy he is, my dad always is there for me. He prints my homework and helps me with projects so I can get good grades. He prays for me and my well-being, encourages me to be who I am and does not force me to change. We love to watch sports together, hang out at parades and even laugh at his silly dad jokes.