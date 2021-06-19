Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2021: Father's Day: Why I admire my father

Father's Day: Why

I admire my father

There are lots of reasons that words can describe, but I will share why I admire my father. He motivates me through our daily conversations on things I can improve on, things I should do and guides me in any way I need.

Recently, I woke up later than usual because I was up late the night before from school work and religious responsibilities. I was tired from little sleep but had many things to do that day. My mother told me to get ready to go to a store to pick up something. When we were leaving, I was awed when I saw my father working in the front yard of our house despite having worked a long night shift. Just watching him work so hard made my tiredness disappear. He is correct — to achieve something in life, one has to sacrifice many things. He specifically mentions, “If one does not care about time today, time will not care about them tomorrow.”