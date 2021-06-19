Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2021: Father's Day: Why I admire my father

Father's Day: Why
I admire my father
There are plenty of reasons why one admires their parents. They work hard, sacrifice and provide for their families, along with so much more.
There are lots of reasons that words can describe, but I will share why I admire my father. He motivates me through our daily conversations on things I can improve on, things I should do and guides me in any way I need.
Recently, I woke up later than usual because I was up late the night before from school work and religious responsibilities. I was tired from little sleep but had many things to do that day. My mother told me to get ready to go to a store to pick up something. When we were leaving, I was awed when I saw my father working in the front yard of our house despite having worked a long night shift. Just watching him work so hard made my tiredness disappear. He is correct — to achieve something in life, one has to sacrifice many things. He specifically mentions, “If one does not care about time today, time will not care about them tomorrow.”
Arfa Butt.
Woodbridge.