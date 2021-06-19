Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2021: Martha Steger on MPW

Williams advances

search for justice

It's worth noting the RTD's last Pulitzer Prize-winner, in 1948 — editor Virginius Dabney — received the coveted prize for editorial writing. Many of Dabney's editorials called for Virginia's ending of its poll tax, the tax required for the privilege of voting (and due six months before an election). Despite passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1868, in Virginia it took a 1963 lawsuit (by Norfolk's Evelyn Thomas Butts) against the governor of Virginia to eliminate the tax payment as an unconstitutional requisite for voting. By March 1966, no payment was necessary for a Virginia citizen to cast a vote. This benefited those who effectively had been disenfranchised by the Virginia Constitution of 1902 — a document not submitted to Virginians. Our present constitution overwhelmingly was approved by the voters of Virginia (who included African American men and women following passage of federal civil rights legislation in the mid-1960s) and took effect on July 1, 1971.