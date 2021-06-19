Letter to the Editor, June 20, 2021: Williams' award sparks unexpected memories

Williams' award sparks

unexpected memories

Congratulations to Michael Paul Williams on the well-deserved Pulitzer Prize he won. What I did not know until June 12, when RTD columnist Bill Lohmann's article about the award graced The Times-Dispatch front page, was that my 97-year-old mother, Elizabeth Darhanian Tootelian, has been one of Williams' most loyal longtime admirers. She has suffered multiple breaks, including breaking her neck two years ago. With those events and many other health problems, she gets confused about some things, so she really surprised me during a recent visit.

While moving her newspaper off of the sofa so I could sit, she became very animated, asking if I had seen that Williams had won the Pulitzer Prize. I said that I had. She sometimes struggles for the right words, but she said with a lot of emotion that she "was so happy, that he deserves this honor" and that his writing is "so perfect."

What followed was the most in-depth conversation we have had in a long time. She kept trying to find the words that better described how she felt about Williams (though, of course, she never has met him). I had never realized that she followed his column. She kept struggling to find the words she wanted, often getting frustrated and just giving up, saying "never mind." But not yesterday. We kept talking and she kept struggling until two words finally captured some of what she wanted to say about her admiration. What she came up with (while I suggested words that I thought she was grappling for) was that he is so "balanced" in his writing and so "perceptive" of all the facets of an issue. She was so grateful that he had been recognized for that excellence that she long has admired. I am really proud of my mother and Williams. We both send our heartfelt congratulations.