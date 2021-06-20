Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Clean energy programs provide jobs, aid climate

Clean energy programs

provide jobs, aid climate

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Early this year, many of us took a collective deep breath of relief as we watched both chambers of Congress become majority Democrat. We have high hopes and we plan to hold our representatives to the goals they have set for themselves and our communities. For the past few months, we have sat patiently watching our leaders negotiate a once-in-a-generation-sized infrastructure policy. Now is the time for action on a package that includes climate, jobs and justice.

Clean energy investments have an impressive job-creating track record. The U.S. can create 25 million new jobs by 2035 by investing in projects that cut pollution from the sectors using existing technologies. And an analysis from the University of California, Berkeley finds that building a 90% clean grid can support more than a half-million jobs each year, many of which are family-sustaining, union jobs.