Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Clean energy programs provide jobs, aid climate

Early this year, many of us took a collective deep breath of relief as we watched both chambers of Congress become majority Democrat. We have high hopes and we plan to hold our representatives to the goals they have set for themselves and our communities. For the past few months, we have sat patiently watching our leaders negotiate a once-in-a-generation-sized infrastructure policy. Now is the time for action on a package that includes climate, jobs and justice.
Clean energy investments have an impressive job-creating track record. The U.S. can create 25 million new jobs by 2035 by investing in projects that cut pollution from the sectors using existing technologies. And an analysis from the University of California, Berkeley finds that building a 90% clean grid can support more than a half-million jobs each year, many of which are family-sustaining, union jobs.
Right now also is our moment to recover from COVID-19 and create millions of good-paying jobs. There are 10 million fewer jobs and more than 2.5 million women and 1.8 million men who have left the workforce entirely since the pandemic started. At the same time, the Earth’s climate continues to change and we continue to spew pollution into the air. This devastates human health and God’s creation, creating a profound moral failure.
Together with Virginia Interfaith Power and Light — an organization that collaborates with people of faith to advance climate justice — faith leaders in Virginia and members of Interfaith Power and Light nationwide are taking action by demanding that legislators pass the American Jobs Plan. We all need to let U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Democrats of Virginia, know that now is the time to pass a once-in-a-generation investment plan that will put people back to work in jobs that contribute to both cutting pollution and planning for the effects of climate change.
