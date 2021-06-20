Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Delaying construction of school benefits no one

Delaying construction

of school benefits no one

The recent dust-up between Richmond's city government and the school board regarding the new George Wythe High School will provide yet another case study in how not to govern or to get anything of value done in a city with many needs. It almost is impossible to approach an understanding of the current situation in any coherent way as the players' actions to date defy all logic. When Stephanie Rizzi, school board representative for the 5th District (which includes the George Wythe area), places petty city politics above the children in her district, all one can conclude is that she needs to consider: Where are her real priorities? The Richmond School Board in a recent vote, again with a majority of one and in opposition to the wishes of its own superintendent and city, chose to reinvent the wheel and effectively increase the cost to taxpayers as well as delay the school's opening by four years. What is the school board's goal here — other than a power grab? How does this improve student lives? Such a delay in the project will result in much higher costs than any overpaying that might result from a city-managed project completed at least four years earlier. Most importantly, an entire four-year class of students will be denied access to a quality facility. I would like for Rizzi and the other four board members, who effectively voted to delay the project by four years, to explain exactly how this benefits the students, who continue to wait for someone to advocate for them.