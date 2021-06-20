Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Rep. Good's actions do not support police

Rep. Good's actions

do not support police

Voting against awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor to the U.S. Capitol police officers — who defended Virginia's U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and his fellow congressional members from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol — is horrible. Good can’t pretend it didn’t happen and still say he is pro-police. The law enforcement officials listed as supporters on his donation request page should re-examine Good’s lack of support for blue lives and his failure to uphold the rule of law.