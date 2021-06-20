Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Rep. Good's actions do not support police

Rep. Good's actions
do not support police
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Voting against awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor to the U.S. Capitol police officers — who defended Virginia's U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and his fellow congressional members from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol — is horrible. Good can’t pretend it didn’t happen and still say he is pro-police. The law enforcement officials listed as supporters on his donation request page should re-examine Good’s lack of support for blue lives and his failure to uphold the rule of law.
Good lost all credibility by ignoring the U.S. Constitution he swore an oath to. Perpetrating "the big lie” is dangerous and anti-American.
MaryLou Bolger.
Chesterfield.