Letter to the Editor, June 21, 2021: Richmond's history rides away with its monuments

Richmond's history rides

away with its monuments

There is another side to the Civil War story. Confederate military leaders and men in the ranks were all fighting to preserve their home state's rights. They were heroes. European capital cities all have public statuary celebrating past heroes, and they enhance the beauty of those cities. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy, and people have come from across the U.S. and around the world to visit our museums and battlefields. Removal of the statues satisfied some but far from all of our citizens, and diminished the spirit of cities and towns which had long respected them.