Letter to the Editor, June 22, 2021: Carbon emission 'price' will help climate change

Carbon emissions 'price'

will help climate change

It is sobering to think that the severe heat wave hitting our western states, just recently in the news, could be the new normal because of the climate change that already has taken place.

It’s not easy to turn back the clock, and we’ll have to deal with it. But to keep these temperatures from becoming the new below-normal in future years, we need to act quickly and effectively to tackle the climate crisis. The best way to start is by putting a price on carbon emissions. This step will provide a market-driven incentive to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Also, paying out the proceeds in a cash-back dividend to the public will ease the pain for a majority of households.