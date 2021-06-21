Letter to the Editor, June 22, 2021: Grandmother, friends used coaster to dry hair

Grandmother, friends

used coaster to dry hair

The roller coaster stories in the RTD recently made me think of my paternal grandmother. Most people ride roller coasters for the thrills and some, such as Brian Regrut’s mother (June 18 Letter to the Editor), never ride them again. My grandmother rode them to dry her hair. When she was born in 1895, there were no electric hair dryers and the women, especially the young girls, had very long hair. As a teenager, my grandmother and her sisters, along with their friends, would wash their hair and then ride the roller coaster at Oceanview in Norfolk, over and over again until their hair dried. The hand-held electric hair dryer, which we all take for granted today, first became popular around 1920.