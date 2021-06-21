Letter to the Editor, June 22, 2021: One authority, not two saves money, disputes

One authority, not two

saves money, disputes

The spat about which part of the governance in the city of Richmond should initiate the building of a replacement for George Wythe High School highlights a dysfunctional political structure.

On major educational issues, the mayor and City Council have power but not responsibility, while apparently the School Board has responsibility but not power. Far better for the city to be led by a unitary authority responsible for all of the services of its government. That would save costs and limit political disunion. The same case would apply to our counties, too.