Letter to the Editor, June 22, 2021: Stairway to unique photo opportunity?
Letter to the Editor, June 22, 2021: Stairway to unique photo opportunity?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As conversations turn toward what to do with the empty pedestals on Monument Avenue, I'd like to add a idea that I haven't seen broached yet. How about portable stairs for each statue pedestal? Charge tourists to photograph themselves on a pedestal. I mean, we all want to be put on a pedestal — now here's a chance for dreams to come true. The money earned would go towards a fund for new statues. Win-Win.

N. Norman Nortledorf.

Richmond.

