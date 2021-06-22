Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: CRT opposition not harsh facts, but indoctrination

CRT opposition not harsh

facts, but indoctrination

Critics of the Chesterfield County School Board have mischaracterized opposition to teaching critical race theory (CRT) in the classroom. The opposition is to indoctrination of children with controversial racial theories that are negative and divisive, not to the presentation of painful but factual events in America’s history.

I doubt if anyone objects to including material in history classes about the Tulsa Race Massacre, poll taxes and Jim Crow laws, especially if it is balanced by material about the progress made since the civil rights movement of the 1960s. By all means, tell the full story of America’s uneven but growing progress toward achieving the ideals of our founding documents.

What parents rightly object to is presenting as fact unproven and unprovable theories about the innate racism and oppressive proclivities of people based on the color of their skin. If you read the actual teaching materials in some school systems, you find the promotion of explicitly divisive ideas. For instance, elementary school students being asked to rank themselves by their level of privilege — based on factors they have no control over — and told that some of them are irredeemable oppressors and some of them are hopeless victims, based on skin color. Parents know that putting such notions in children’s heads promotes animosity and division where none existed before.