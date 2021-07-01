 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: King's legacy at odds with CRT teachings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Rev. Martin L. King Jr.’s famous dream that the day will come when we judge each other by our character and not by the color of our skin has been turned on its head.

Enter the sheer lunacy called critical race theory (CRT). At the very core of this mutated ideology is the demand that if your skin is white you intrinsically are an oppressor and are perpetrating systemic racism. Anyone who disagrees with this premise is simply a racist needing re-educating. CRT trashes the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by cutting at the very root of equality and justice.

Divinity treats us all alike. God has created all human beings equally with the same privileges — a very common-sense matter unless you subscribe to CRT, which seeks to establish the very evil it claims to eradicate. The immense progress this country has made in race relations  rapidly is on track to be obliterated if CRT is left unchecked.

Make no mistake, CRT advocates are spread throughout our education system in Virginia and they have been given the green light from the state to covertly administer this poison to our children. Parents must be vigilant; educate yourselves and push back — your children’s hearts and minds are under attack.

King's eternal wisdom: “Back supremacy is as dangerous as white supremacy, God is not interested merely in the freedom of Black men, God is interested in the freedom of the whole human race and in the creation of a society where all men can live together as brothers."

Michael Barry-Rec.

Lexington.

