Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: King's legacy at odds with CRT teachings

King's legacy at odds

with CRT teachings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Rev. Martin L. King Jr.’s famous dream that the day will come when we judge each other by our character and not by the color of our skin has been turned on its head.

Enter the sheer lunacy called critical race theory (CRT). At the very core of this mutated ideology is the demand that if your skin is white you intrinsically are an oppressor and are perpetrating systemic racism. Anyone who disagrees with this premise is simply a racist needing re-educating. CRT trashes the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by cutting at the very root of equality and justice.

Divinity treats us all alike. God has created all human beings equally with the same privileges — a very common-sense matter unless you subscribe to CRT, which seeks to establish the very evil it claims to eradicate. The immense progress this country has made in race relations rapidly is on track to be obliterated if CRT is left unchecked.