Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: Pay the unvaccinated cash to get their shots

Pay the unvaccinated

cash to get their shots

States are trying to induce unvaccinated people to get COVID-19 shots with offers such as college scholarships, free lottery tickets, beer and doughnuts — with only limited success. Cash rewards might work much better. Paying $200 to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated would be simple and easy. I would dole out on the spot 10 crisp $20 bills to every person older than 12 who becomes fully vaccinated by a certain date, say Aug. 1. This money would provide almost immediate benefits to individuals and to the common good. Everyone wins.