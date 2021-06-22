 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: Racial issues should be addressed, not denied
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: Racial issues should be addressed, not denied

  • 0

Racial issues should be

addressed, not denied

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I greatly enjoyed the irony in the June 21 article about the Chesterfield County School Board’s decision to prohibit teaching critical race theory (CRT) in its public schools. This battle is being fought by an all-white board  that oversees the education of a student body which has non-white students as the majority. Contrary to the mistaken position of the Republican Party that CRT aims to stoke interacial strife, in fact CRT tries to teach the fact that racial discrimination has been an intrinsic part of American history from the very beginning of this country. Denial of this fact reflects poor knowledge, or a deliberate misrepresentation, of our history. Society’s problems cannot be addressed by simply denying that they exist.

Is there any good explanation why there are no persons of color on the School Board? Did the board invite teachers of CRT to educate the board about the components of the curricula?

Everett D. Barnes, M.D.

Glen Allen.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News