Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: Racial issues should be addressed, not denied

Racial issues should be

addressed, not denied

I greatly enjoyed the irony in the June 21 article about the Chesterfield County School Board’s decision to prohibit teaching critical race theory (CRT) in its public schools. This battle is being fought by an all-white board that oversees the education of a student body which has non-white students as the majority. Contrary to the mistaken position of the Republican Party that CRT aims to stoke interacial strife, in fact CRT tries to teach the fact that racial discrimination has been an intrinsic part of American history from the very beginning of this country. Denial of this fact reflects poor knowledge, or a deliberate misrepresentation, of our history. Society’s problems cannot be addressed by simply denying that they exist.