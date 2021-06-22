Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: U.S. should never repeat sad mistake from 1951

U.S. should never repeat sad mistake from 1951

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was a sad day in June 1951 when the U.S. Naval Reserve accepted the resignation of scientist Stephen Brunauer, as recapped in the June 19 RTD feature, “A Look Back at Fronts.”

Until then, Brunauer had been a valuable asset to the Navy, leading its high explosives research group. In 1943, he recruited a guy named Albert Einstein to work with the armed forces. By the end of the war, Brunauer had attained the rank of commander. Later, he became a Navy civilian employee and the chief chemist in the Navy’s Bureau of Ordnance.

Born in Hungary in 1903 to a blind father and seamstress mother, Brunauer emigrated in 1921. He attended college in New York and earned a master’s degree at The George Washington University, where he studied under Edward Teller (father of the hydrogen bomb). Brunauer eventually earned a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.