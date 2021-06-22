Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2021: U.S. should never repeat sad mistake from 1951

U.S. should never repeat sad mistake from 1951
It was a sad day in June 1951 when the U.S. Naval Reserve accepted the resignation of scientist Stephen Brunauer, as recapped in the June 19 RTD feature, “A Look Back at Fronts.”
Until then, Brunauer had been a valuable asset to the Navy, leading its high explosives research group. In 1943, he recruited a guy named Albert Einstein to work with the armed forces. By the end of the war, Brunauer had attained the rank of commander. Later, he became a Navy civilian employee and the chief chemist in the Navy’s Bureau of Ordnance.
Born in Hungary in 1903 to a blind father and seamstress mother, Brunauer emigrated in 1921. He attended college in New York and earned a master’s degree at The George Washington University, where he studied under Edward Teller (father of the hydrogen bomb). Brunauer eventually earned a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
One of Brunauer’s college activities came back to haunt him. For a brief time, he joined the Young Workers’ League, a communist front organization. He later described it as a “glorified social club with frequent dances ... and infrequent participation in ... strikes.” But that dalliance was enough to attract the attention of the Red Scare patron, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., who labeled the scientist a communist and caused him to resign. Brunauer’s wife, Esther, a California native, was forced out of her U.S. Department of State job.
Neither, of course, were communists. After resigning, Brunauer became chair of the chemistry department at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. The school lauded his research and called him one of the world’s most eminent and respected scientists. Today, it annually bestows the Brunauer Award to a graduating senior who has written an outstanding chemistry thesis.
An influential, fear-mongering demagogue can wreak havoc on a society. We only can hope that chapter of American history — that chapter that labels the foreign-born as a threat — serves as a lesson for all of us and is a mistake we never repeat.
