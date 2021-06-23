Letter to the Editor, June 24, 2021: Go in, roll up sleeve and get vaccinated

Go in, roll up sleeve

and get vaccinated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is not an exaggeration to say that Richmond’s Black community has been devastated by COVID-19. We accounted for almost 7,000 cases, more than any other population in the city.

As someone who is very active in the community in numerous roles, I have prayed and mourned alongside families, including my own, who have suffered loss. I’ve been heartbroken by the struggles of Black, white and brown workers who have had to deal with unemployment and families who juggled to keep their children safe while making sure they adapted and learned in the virtual classroom.

There is much work to be done, but first, we must put a stop to this pandemic. The only way to do it is for everyone to get vaccinated.

I’m proud that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney played such a public role in communicating the importance of vaccinations and was present for so many clinics. Stoney and other leaders, such as former President Barack Obama and Gov. Ralph Northam, are sending us a clear message — these vaccines are safe.