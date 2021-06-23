Letter to the Editor, June 24, 2021: Go in, roll up sleeve and get vaccinated

Go in, roll up sleeve
and get vaccinated
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is not an exaggeration to say that Richmond’s Black community has been devastated by COVID-19. We accounted for almost 7,000 cases, more than any other population in the city.
As someone who is very active in the community in numerous roles, I have prayed and mourned alongside families, including my own, who have suffered loss. I’ve been heartbroken by the struggles of Black, white and brown workers who have had to deal with unemployment and families who juggled to keep their children safe while making sure they adapted and learned in the virtual classroom.
There is much work to be done, but first, we must put a stop to this pandemic. The only way to do it is for everyone to get vaccinated.
I’m proud that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney played such a public role in communicating the importance of vaccinations and was present for so many clinics. Stoney and other leaders, such as former President Barack Obama and Gov. Ralph Northam, are sending us a clear message — these vaccines are safe.
Vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves, our families and our communities and to enable businesses to rebound and rehire. Fortunately, there are numerous area locations that offer the vaccine free of charge.
Personnel at local hospitals, including Retreat Doctors’, Chippenham, VCU Health, John Randolph Medical Center and Bon Secours, put in long hours to help save thousands of lives. More than a year into this crisis, they continue to give — caring for patients while contributing to vaccination efforts.
These heroes are asking just one thing of us — to come in and roll up our sleeves. So let’s do it. We’ve suffered long enough. There’s no more time to waste on hesitation and indecision. Please, make a plan today to get your shots.
James Minor.
President.Richmond NAACP.