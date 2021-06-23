Letter to the Editor, June 24, 2021: Legislation needed to protect voting rights

Legislation needed to

protect voting rights

Making Juneteenth a national holiday was the right decision. After all, Black history is American history, and celebrating Juneteenth — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas — learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, is important to help us remember and reflect on our country’s history. However, making Juneteenth a national holiday is not enough if we also do not pass legislation to address the structural racism that continues to impact Black Americans.

In states across the country, legislatures are passing bills to make it more difficult to vote. In a call back to Jim Crow restrictions on the right to vote, which were overturned with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, many of these laws specifically target Black voters. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats of Virginia, have a chance to change this. The For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, two bills currently before the chamber that have broad support among voters, would both work to address and overturn state-sanctioned voter suppression. If Warner and Kaine really want to advance racial justice, they must do more than declare Juneteenth a national holiday. They must work to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, so that the right to vote for all Americans — especially Black Americans — remains sacrosanct.