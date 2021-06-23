Letter to the Editor, June 24, 2021: Structural racism reveals flaws built into systems

Structural racism

reveals system's flaws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is sadly ironic that the Chesterfield County School Board understands the scourge of racism but has fallen prey to the campaign against that enfant terrible, critical race theory (which is not much of an infant, since it is at least 30 years old). I spent several decades in Virginia universities teaching and writing about structural racism; though I never used the phrase “critical race theory,” it would have been appropriate. Here are two examples of structural racism that would be consistent with it.

In the late 1980s, federal sentencing guidelines established a mandatory five-year sentence for first-time possession of five grams of crack cocaine. By contrast, it took 500 grams of cocaine powder to trigger the five-year sentence — an intentional 100-to-1 differential based on the belief (which we now know as false) that crack was 100 times more powerful than cocaine. The mandatory five-year sentence went on to devastate Black families and communities across the nation, since crack more likely was used by Blacks and cocaine used by whites. Probably few among those who proposed the mandatory five-year sentence were racists, yet those policies had outcomes that disproportionately injured Blacks.