Letter to the Editor, June 25, 2021: Common sense needed to prevent nonsense

Common sense needed
to prevent nonsense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The road to reducing partisan divisiveness in the country needs not be littered with zero-sum gain political wins and losses. Simple common sense is the way to pave that road with rational compromises that each side can abide by.
Defunding the police is a flawed argument that defies common sense. Statistics overwhelmingly show that cities that have defunded police or reduced the police force have seen dramatic spikes in crime, violence and murders. This irrefutable cause-and-effect relationship argues that there should be investment in the police, not defunding. The investment should be used to weed out bad cops, implement comprehensive race relations training and the addition of social services staff to help handle nonviolent situations.
Common sense also points to the folly of eliminating the U.S. Senate filibuster because it is politically motivated and shortsighted. It goes against the original intention of the U.S. Constitution's Founding Fathers' intent to prevent the majority political party from steamrolling the minority party. And it undoubtedly would lead to a pendulum effect in which the party coming into power will try to undo or negate the accomplishments or legislation enacted by the previous party.
The application of common sense drastically is needed to address the crisis at the country's southern border. Liberal-thinking people who want to demonstrate how progressive they are should turn their attention internally. It would be much more productive to create realistic paths to citizenship for the "Dreamers" and immigrants who already reside in the United States. Focusing on allowing entry for illegal immigrants at the border risks accelerating the spread of COVID-19, the incidence of human trafficking and the infiltration of illegal drugs.
Implementing commonsense thinking and action is more practical when both political parties can agree on areas where their circles of interest intersect to their mutual benefit.
Conversely, to continue to bicker and point fingers at each other doesn’t just ignore common sense — it perpetuates common nonsense.
Bruce Kelley.
Henrico.