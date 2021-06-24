Letter to the Editor, June 25, 2021: Common sense needed to prevent nonsense

Common sense needed

to prevent nonsense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The road to reducing partisan divisiveness in the country needs not be littered with zero-sum gain political wins and losses. Simple common sense is the way to pave that road with rational compromises that each side can abide by.

Defunding the police is a flawed argument that defies common sense. Statistics overwhelmingly show that cities that have defunded police or reduced the police force have seen dramatic spikes in crime, violence and murders. This irrefutable cause-and-effect relationship argues that there should be investment in the police, not defunding. The investment should be used to weed out bad cops, implement comprehensive race relations training and the addition of social services staff to help handle nonviolent situations.