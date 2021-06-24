Letter to the Editor, June 25, 2021: Hanover's school-related workers earn gratitude

Hanover's school-related

workers earn gratitude

Thank you for the great reporting by Holly Prestidge on Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS). The articles appearing in the June 18 and 19 editions of The Times-Dispatch gave an in-depth look at the school year from the viewpoint of parents, students, teachers and administrators. What the school system and community achieved was nothing short of miraculous.

So many deserve kudos for this accomplishment: the bus drivers who had extra cleaning duties as well as supervising social distancing, the crossing guards who had unprecedented traffic, the custodians who had mega-cleaning duties, the cafeteria workers who reworked their food selections and methods of serving, the parents who volunteered to transport their children to and from school to free up bus space, the people responsible for expanding the start and dismissal times to allow for increased traffic, the administrators who looked at all areas of the school day to mitigate the possibility of COVID-19 spread, the students who choose virtual learning making it possible to adequately social distance, the teachers who put a critical eye to classroom activities and who had extra teaching assignments, and finally, the students who adjusted to the many new protocols.