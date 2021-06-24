letter to the Editor, June 25, 2021: Use imagination to find ideas for new statues

Use imagination to find

ideas for new statues

Definitely Patrick Henry on the Soldiers and Sailors plinth. Gabriel Prosser, Elizabeth Van Lew, Capt. John Smith, Pocahontas, George Washington, George Mason (the last two were slave owners but also much more), John Mitchell Jr. (fighting editor of the Richmond Planet), former President Abraham Lincoln, Maggie L. Walker, Gen. Godfrey Weitzel (whose Union troops were first to enter Richmond), Gen. George Thomas (Virginia native and hero of Chickamauga), and many other Virginia notables to be named later, are eligible for ascension to these now-barren bases.