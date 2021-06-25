Letter to the Editor, June 26, 2021: Secure storage laws heighten gun safety

Secure storage laws
heighten gun safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Supreme Court of Virginia exposed a glaring weakness in the state's firearm concealed carry and secure storage laws.
State law says handguns can be kept in vehicles without a concealed carry permit if the weapon "is secured in a container or compartment." In reversing a defendant's conviction, the justices recently ruled that keeping a gun in a zipped backpack satisfies this requirement.
Separately in the Code of Virginia, localities are barred from preventing their employees from keeping guns stored in vehicles at their workplaces.
Leaving loaded firearms so accessible to children and thieves hardly is "secure." Research suggests that nearly one-quarter of stolen guns are taken from cars and other vehicles, and gun owners who carry or recklessly store their weapons are more likely to have them stolen. These thefts have been fueling street crime, and law enforcement across the state and the country have raised alarms.
While state lawmakers the past two years have expanded background checks and where firearms are prohibited in public, among other reforms, secure storage efforts have been a mixed bag. A bill strengthening Child Access Prevention (CAP) statutes became law after it was narrowed; a bill requiring lost or stolen guns to be reported to police passed after the first version failed; and a secure storage law meant to disarm prohibited purchasers failed in the U.S. Senate after being amended.
As Dr. Jeffrey Haynes wrote for The Times-Dispatch, "Responsible gun ownership cannot be overemphasized." He urged legislators to take another look at CAP laws because "there is significant evidence that stronger CAP laws reduce firearm deaths in children."
Secure storage is the next logical step for lawmakers to foster a gun culture of safety and responsibility, and should be a top priority at the next General Assembly session. A legislative fix for this ruling would be an ideal place to start.
Mike Fox.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Crozet.