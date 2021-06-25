Letter to the Editor, June 26, 2021: Secure storage laws heighten gun safety

Secure storage laws

heighten gun safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Supreme Court of Virginia exposed a glaring weakness in the state's firearm concealed carry and secure storage laws.

State law says handguns can be kept in vehicles without a concealed carry permit if the weapon "is secured in a container or compartment." In reversing a defendant's conviction, the justices recently ruled that keeping a gun in a zipped backpack satisfies this requirement.

Separately in the Code of Virginia, localities are barred from preventing their employees from keeping guns stored in vehicles at their workplaces.

Leaving loaded firearms so accessible to children and thieves hardly is "secure." Research suggests that nearly one-quarter of stolen guns are taken from cars and other vehicles, and gun owners who carry or recklessly store their weapons are more likely to have them stolen. These thefts have been fueling street crime, and law enforcement across the state and the country have raised alarms.