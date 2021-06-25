Letter to the Editor, June 26, 2021: Stop basing raises on current salaries

Stop basing raises

on current salaries

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Economists agree that income inequality has serious consequences, and G-7 leaders (from the largest industrialized democracies) have vowed to address the problem. Here’s an obvious place to start: Stop basing raises on current salary.

This approach has been used for decades, and it’s patently unfair. Lower salaries grow in tiny increments while higher salaries escalate. Naturally, the gap between the two has expanded exponentially.

On July 1, state and public employees will receive a 5% raise — the largest in memory — at a cost of $146 million. Why not — just this once — divide that money equally among each employee? The cost of living is not a sliding scale. We all pay the going rate for a gallon of gas.

Meanwhile, state retirees look forward to a cost-of-living increase of 1.23%.

Caryl Burtner.