Letter to the Editor, June 27, 2021: CRT states historic facts; some might be disturbing

CRT states historic facts;
some might be disturbing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Robin Williams, in her June 23 Letter to the Editor, that parents want students to have knowledge and not indoctrination. Unfortunately, her canards surrounding this critical issue cannot go unaddressed.
No Virginia public school system currently teaches critical race theory (CRT) — so please, stop pretending as if they all do. If they did, every child today would know about the Tulsa Race Massacre and Jim Crow laws; and they don’t. Frankly, if it had been taught for the past 20 years, one could make the case that we'd be in a far better position today with diversity, equity and inclusion.
Unproven and unprovable theories about race and oppression of people based on the color of their skin? A simple internet search turns up plenty of scientific research proving the above. Williams' simple sentence about this turns a blind eye to what is true in this country, despite having made some progress in the past 50 years or so. I believe blind eyes will continue the divisiveness, not alleviate it.
It appears Williams disagrees with the teaching of CRT simply because she sees it as teaching divisiveness instead of inclusion. All of the CRT material I've read simply states facts in evidence about our history. I don't see facts as divisive, but they can be disturbing, especially if you belong to the group being called out for racism, even if you aren't a racist.
I always was taught that in order to solve a problem, one must start by identifying the problem so that solutions then can be found. CRT does that first part, a critical step to our future as an inclusive and equitable society.
Williams is entitled to her opinions but she doesn't get to make up the facts to fit them.
Brian Keller.
Vice President.
Richmond Triangle Players.