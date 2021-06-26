Letter to the Editor, June 27, 2021: CRT states historic facts; some might be disturbing

CRT states historic facts;

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with Robin Williams, in her June 23 Letter to the Editor, that parents want students to have knowledge and not indoctrination. Unfortunately, her canards surrounding this critical issue cannot go unaddressed.

No Virginia public school system currently teaches critical race theory (CRT) — so please, stop pretending as if they all do. If they did, every child today would know about the Tulsa Race Massacre and Jim Crow laws; and they don’t. Frankly, if it had been taught for the past 20 years, one could make the case that we'd be in a far better position today with diversity, equity and inclusion.

Unproven and unprovable theories about race and oppression of people based on the color of their skin? A simple internet search turns up plenty of scientific research proving the above. Williams' simple sentence about this turns a blind eye to what is true in this country, despite having made some progress in the past 50 years or so. I believe blind eyes will continue the divisiveness, not alleviate it.