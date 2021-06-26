Letter to the Editor, June 27, 2021: For safety of all, police need to enforce laws

For safety of all, police

need to enforce laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have lived in Richmond for 71 years and need to ask this — why do police no longer enforce traffic laws? There seem to be more drivers violating traffic laws than obeying them. I never see anyone, anywhere, being pulled over by a police officer.

Running stop signs and traffic lights, not signaling, speeding (the Powhite Parkway is ridiculous) and talking and texting on hand-held devices are rampant and completely out of control. I even see city police violating these same laws.

I truly respect our police and all they do. I realize they have many duties to deal with, but for the safety of all, please do not allow this to continue and do restart policing our roads.

Jim Lange.